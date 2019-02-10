South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin says unlike some of his previous summers, he didn't have to spend a lot of time travelling trying to upgrade his roster due to departures.

As a result, he was quite well-rested for the first day of practice on Monday.

Martin begins his eighth season at the helm of the Gamecock program and this year's squad will feature some highly-touted newcomers mixed in with returning players and the combination will be an experienced team with athleticism up and down the roster. The coach will have a host of guards fighting for playing time. Sophomore A.J. Lawson flirted with the NBA draft but he returns along with an healthy Justin Minaya. Talented point guard Trae Hannibal from Hartsville is one of five freshmen who will try to work their way up the ladder.

The Gamecocks will host Columbia International University on October 30 in a 7:00 p.m. exhibition.