The cancellation of March Madness is affecting in-season basketball programs but college football teams are changing their schedule due to the concerns of COVID-19.

The Gamecock football program has announced that spring practice will be suspended indefinitely and the coaches will not host any recruiting visitors until at least March 30.

Next week's pro day, which brings in NFL scouts and coaches to the indoor facility to watch players go through various drills, has been cancelled.

The program's high school coaches clinic has also been cancelled.