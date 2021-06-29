South Carolina first baseman enters transfer portal

David Mendham started 52 games this past season for the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The overhaul of the South Carolina roster continues with the departure of starting first baseman David Mendham who has entered the transfer portal.

After starting in junior college, Mendham arrived in Columbia for the 2021 season and he ended up manning first base where he started 52 contests and played in 54.

Mendham hit .243 this past season with five home runs and 28 RBIs.