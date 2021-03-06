Kingston doesn't overthink his game one starter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — By the numbers, Brett Kerry has been South Carolina's best pitcher.
The junior has a 1.90 ERA in 52 innings of work. Opponents are batting .224 against him and in the SEC contests, Kerry is 4-1 with three saves and a 2.06 ERA and .229 average against with 65 strikeouts to six walks.
Kerry spent most of the season in the bullpen but for the final two regular season series, he was inserted into the starting lineup. In those games, Kerry pitched 16 innings, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks.
So with all that information, head coach Mark Kingston is showing Virginia plenty of respect by starting Kerry.
"He's just a gamer. He loves getting the ball. He's very competitive," said Kingston when asked about Kerry's contributions this season.
"He knows he has good stuff. He knows how to use it. He's been so successful so many times that I just think he takes an air of confidence out there to the mound no matter what role we put him in. We've had him start. We've had him close. We've had him be a stopper in the middle of a game. We've used him in every role and he's always helped us win games. So, at the end of the day he has the talent. He has the mental fortitude to handle any situation you give him and he's an intense competior. He's everything you want in a guy you give the ball to."
The Gamecocks and Cavaliers will square off Friday at noon at Founders Park.