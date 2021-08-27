With a foundation laid, Annan sees progress in opening match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first regular season match for first-year South Carolina head men's soccer coach Tony Annan did not end like he had hoped.
A Lane Ritchie goal in the 100th minute gave the College of Charleston a 1-0 overtime victory over the Gamecocks.
For Annan, it was a tough loss but he saw some good things from his players.
"I'm very pleased with the way my team played," Annan said.
"I'm very pleased with the effort from my team. I'm very pleased with the guys and the way they approached the game."
Annan and the Gamecocks will be back in action Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. when they host Winthrop.