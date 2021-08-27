With a foundation laid, Annan sees progress in opening match

The second head coach in the history of South Carolina men's soccer saw some positives even in a 1-0 overtime loss Thursday to the College of Charleston.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first regular season match for first-year South Carolina head men's soccer coach Tony Annan did not end like he had hoped.

A Lane Ritchie goal in the 100th minute gave the College of Charleston a 1-0 overtime victory over the Gamecocks.

For Annan, it was a tough loss but he saw some good things from his players.

"I'm very pleased with the way my team played," Annan said.

"I'm very pleased with the effort from my team. I'm very pleased with the guys and the way they approached the game."