Opening Day is here, with some protocols in place

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, Opening Day at Founders Park was, well, normal.
One year later, things will look a lot different. With COVID-19 still a ever present threat, protocols will be in place in the stands and the dugout.
The players will be spread out throughout the dugout and there won't be as many fans in the stands as social distancing as become standard operating procedure.
Head coach Mark Kingston says his program is taking things "day by day" and will simply do the best they can to stay safe and promote a safe atmosphere at the park where baseball will be played for the first time since last March when the season was stopped cold due to the pandemic.