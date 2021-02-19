Opening Day is here, with some protocols in place

South Carolina will begin the 2021 season Friday at home against Dayton.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, Opening Day at Founders Park was, well, normal.

One year later, things will look a lot different. With COVID-19 still a ever present threat, protocols will be in place in the stands and the dugout.

The players will be spread out throughout the dugout and there won't be as many fans in the stands as social distancing as become standard operating procedure.