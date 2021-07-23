Enagbare named to Preseason All-SEC First Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team as voted on by the media attending the SEC Media Days.
Enagbare started eight games for the Gamecocks in 2020 and led the SEC with three forced fumbles and was second in the league with 6.0 sacks. The junior had 30 tackles on the year, seven of them for a loss. He was named First Team All-SEC by the league coaches, and Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.
Running back Kevin Harris, who ended the 2020 regular season leading the SEC with 1,138 yards rushing, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team.
Tight end Nick Muse is a third team choice. He was the team's second-best option in the passing game behind Shi Smith in 2020. Muse had 30 receptions for 425 yards with one touchdown.