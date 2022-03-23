Erik Stevenson is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina guard was the team's second leading scorer and extremely potent from beyond the arc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Stevenson was the team's second leading scorer with an average of 11.6 points per game. He led the Gamecocks with 60 three-pointers this past season and he was automatic at the free throw line where he was 61-of-62.

This will be Stevenson's fourth school after stops at Wichita State and Washington.