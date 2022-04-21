Gamecock golfer to play in the Palmer Cup

Freshman Hannah Darling is no stranger to teeing it up in prestigious tournaments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina standout freshman Hannah Darling has been selected to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup which will tee off July 1-3 in Switzerland.

The native of Scotland will compete for Team International against the United States. The top six golfers in the final spring ranking from both the U.S. and International men and women were selected to compete in the prestigious event. Darling is ranked third in the final rankings for Team International on the women's side.

Using Golfstat's NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component. The rest of the team members will be at-large picks. The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International squad also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coaches pick.

Darling is coming off a top-10 finish in the stroke play portion of the 2022 SEC Championship which was played at the Greystone Country Club in Birmingham.

In nine starts this season, she leads the team with a 72.65 scoring average, six top-10 finishes and a pair of top-fives. Darling has finished inside the top-30 in every tournament for the Gamecocks. She also competed in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, making the cut before finishing tied for 27th.

Darling is ranked eighth by Golfstat and 12th in World Amateur Golf Ranking.