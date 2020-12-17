Beamer's first recruiting class is a work in progress

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer currently has eight signees in the fold.

Shane Beamer has been on his new job for a week and a half so that time crunch meant a 20-player haul on national signing day was not in the cards.

But the new South Carolina head football coach knew going into Wednesday that his class would be small. So going forward, Beamer will be hiring a staff who then will make a push towards getting more players in February. Throw in the one-time NCAA transfer rule and junior college players and there is every reason to believe that Beamer will add to his first class in a few months.

What is also means is he will have a lot of room to maneuver down the road as he will have an abundance of available scholarships for future classes starting with the 2022 class.