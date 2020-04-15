The non-conference basketball schedule for the South Carolina men's basketball team will feature a battle with the Army Black Knights according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports.

There are several local tie-ins involving this game.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen is an Army graduate who served as the superintendent of West Point from 2013-2018.

Also, Army's roster includes Heathwood Hall product Josh Caldwell, a rising junior. His brother, Isaiah, has signed to play at Army.