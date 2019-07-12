The South Carolina volleyball team recorded the biggest upset of the 2019 NCAA tournament Friday night, stunning No. 10 Colorado State (29-2) in five sets.

The Gamecocks (20-12) ended the Rams' 28-game win streak and will move on to face the winner of No. 9 Washington and Winthrop on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. This is the highest-ranked opponent South Carolina has defeated since Sept. 17, 2006, when it took down No. 6 Florida.

Mikayla Robinson led the team with 16 kills. Mikayla Shields added 15 kills.



This is South Carolina's sixth trip to the second round in nine tournament appearances. The Gamecocks have never advanced to the Sweet 16.