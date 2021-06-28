South Carolina pitcher earns All-America honor

Brett Kerry was a force for the Gamecocks as a starter and a closer in 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was South Carolina's most effective weapon on the mound in 2021 and the performances of Brett Kerry has not gone unnoticed.

The junior righty has been named a Second Team All-American by D1Baseball.

The Clemmons, N.C. is coming off a season where he was 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 54.1 innings of work. He made 17 appearances with three starts and he was tied for the team lead in saves with four.

Kerry was a closer for the Gamecocks until the final two weeks of the regular season when he was inserted into the starting rotation. In that first start of the season at Kentucky, he had a complete-game shutout where he struck out 10 Wildcats and he did not walk a batter. For that effort, Kerry was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week.

In March, Kerry had 10 strikeouts in a win at Vanderbilt and then in May, he allowed just one run in a win over Mississippi State. If you are scoring at home, Kerry is 2-0 this season against the teams who are facing off in the finals of the College World Series in Omaha.

In the final week of the regular season, Kerry earned a win against Tennessee on May 21, striking out eight in seven innings.