Clarke's hat trick powers South Carolina to a 12-4 win over Winthrop

The Gamecocks explode for seven home runs against the Eagles.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team used a major power play at the plate in a 12-4 win over Winthrop Tuesday at Founders Park.

Carolina hit seven home runs against the Eagles, three by Wes Clarke. The seven home runs are the most by the Gamecocks since a win over Winthrop in 2010. Clarke was joined in the home run department by Andrew Eyster, Braylen Wimmer, David Mendham and Josiah Sightler. 


Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs scored, three RBI and two walks in becoming the first Gamecock to hit three home runs in a game since Justin Smoak did the trick against USC Upstate in 2008. Sightler went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI while Wimmer, Jeff Henrich, Eyster and Mendham had two hits apiece in the 15-hit outburst.

The eighth inning had four home runs. Wimmer, Clarke and Mendham went back-to-back-to-back, the first time that has happened from the Gamecocks since they hit five straight home runs in the 2006 Athens Super Regional vs. Georgia.