Frank gets reinforcements from his Final Four team

PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell come out swinging in support of South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the intense speculation surrounding the future of South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin, two high-profile former players from the 2017 Final Four team have taken to Twitter to announce they have their coach's back.

Spring Valley product PJ Dozier, currently with the Denver Nuggets, and Sindarius Thornwell who recently signed a string of 10-day contracts with New Orleans, are using their social media platform to publicly throw their support behind Martin who just completed his ninth season in Columbia.

Dozier fired off a series of tweets where he expressed his gratitude to Martin for his success which has seen Dozier go from undrafted free agent to a solid contributor for the Nuggets.

So grateful to have played for a coach like Frank Martin. He develops pro on and off the court. I give him a tremendous amount of credit for me being where I am today! — PJ Dozier (@Dozier_Kid) March 15, 2021

Not a fan of these rumors I’m hearing about the future of our Mens basketball program at USC🤨I am eager to see where the loyalty lies — PJ Dozier (@Dozier_Kid) March 15, 2021

We all know how loyal coach Frank is. And he will never say it but let us not forget how he stuck with the vision and turned the program around when he could have went elsewhere — PJ Dozier (@Dozier_Kid) March 15, 2021

Thornwell went to Twitter and hinted at Martin's battle with COVID-19 and how the coach still managed to come to work because of his devotion to the players and the program.

U cant name me another coach that battled the things Frank battled this year and still manage to be there fully invested — sindarius thornwell (@Sin_City_803) March 15, 2021

Thornwell and Dozier were part of the 2017 team which not only won the program's first NCAA Tournament game since 1973, but led South Carolina to unprecedented heights after running the table in Greenville and Madison Square Garden.