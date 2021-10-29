Ja'Von Benson looks ahead to his second season at South Carolina

Ridge View graduate saw limited playing time as a freshman.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a senior at Ridge View High School, Ja'Von Benson was a star player who helped the Blazers win back-to-back 5A state championships.

But last season as a freshman at South Carolina, Benson was mostly an observer during games. He saw action in just three contests, but Benson isn't complaining. He hopes a year in Frank Martin's system will allow him to be more of a contributor this season and the head coach has had high praise for Benson's work in the preseason.