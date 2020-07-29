A.J. Lawson will return to the Gamecock program

South Carolina's leading scorer from last season will be back for his junior season.

A.J. Lawson has not played his last game in a Gamecock uniform after he announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to school.

Lawson was the team's leading scorer in the 2019-2020 season with an average of 13.4 points per game. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game and his return provides an experienced veteran who can score in a variety of ways.



"I'm happy to announce that I am withdrawing my name from the NBA Draft and returning to school for my junior season as a Gamecock!" Lawson said in a statement.

"I want to thank all of the teams that gave me the opportunity to speak with them over the last couple of months, and I'm excited to be back in Columbia and ready to get to work for the season ahead."

For head coach Frank Martin, Lawson's return means more than what is in the box score.



"I'm so excited to get the opportunity to coach AJ Lawson for another year," Carolina head coach Frank Martin said in a statement.