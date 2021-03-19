A second act in Columbia for Shane Beamer

New South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer talks about how he and Columbia have changed in 11 years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Shane Beamer who sits in the big chair at the football operations building is a lot different from the assistant coach who spent four years on Steve Spurrier's staff from 2007-2010.

Of course, Columbia has changed a lot since Beamer was there and all he has to do to remind himself of that is look around his office.

"Obviously this amazing facility that I am doing this interview with you was not here," Beamer said from his office at the Long Family Football Operations Building.

"Outside this window was all Farmers Markert. To see what's done here is amazing. The resources are second to none. Just driving around Columbia and seeing different areas that have been developed, new buildings downtown. It's pretty neat to see how it's continued to grow and advance and get better and better and it will continue to do so."

Of course, not only has Columbia grown but so has Beamer's resume. After leaving South Carolina after the 2010 season, Shane coached under his father at Virginia Tech before stops at Georgia and most recently Oklahoma.