According to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, South Carolina will host the Rider Broncs as part of its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.

The Broncs are from Lawrenceville, NJ and compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. They finished 18-12 last season.

Rothstein has already reported that the Gamecocks will host Army and travel to George Washington as part of their pre-SEC schedule. USC also has home games with arch-rival Clemson along with Radford and Western Carolina. The Gamecocks will also be on the road against Houston as part of the SEC/AAC alliance.

South Carolina will also compete in the Hall of Fame Classic with two games guaranteed against California, Northwestern or TCU.