South Carolina's long season ends on a long day at the SEC Tournament

The Gamecocks falls to Florida 2-1 in 10 innings in a game that started nearly six hours late due to inclement weather.

HOOVER, Ala. — South Carolina's long season ended on a day that stretched well into the evening in Hoover, Alabama.

The Gamecocks do not have good history at the SEC Tournament and that trend continued Tuesday as they fell to Florida 2-1 in 10 innings.

Colby Halter's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Gators the victory.

The Gamecocks lone run came in the top of the ninth as Andrew Eyster reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Braylen Wimmer to score, tying the game at 1.

In the bottom of the 10th, Ty Evans doubled off the third-base bag. Kendrick Calilao singled to center, putting runners at second and third. Halter's sacrifice fly to center ended the game and the Gamecocks' season.



Will Sanders returned to form on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing an unearned run in seven innings pitched. Chapin's Cade Austin struck out four in 2.2 innings but he was tagged with the loss.



Sightler had two of Carolina's four hits on the night.