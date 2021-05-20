x
Hall wins medalist honors at Albuquerque regional

While the season ends for the South Carolina men's golf team, junior Ryan Hall will compete at the NCAA Championship as an individual.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior Ryan Hall won the Albuquerque Regional by a shot over Texas A&M's Sam Bennett and Oklahoma's Jonathan Brightwell and will compete at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona as an individual next week at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

Hall shot a final round 69 (-3) to finish with a 54-hole score of 205 (-11). He shot 68 (-4) in both the first and second rounds.

The Knoxville native is just the third regional champion in program history joining former All-American and PGA TOUR player Kyle Thompson. The Anderson product won regionals twice as a Gamecock in 1999 and 2001. 

For Hall, this is his second win of the season after winning the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational in April.

As a team, South Carolina shot a final round 293 (+5) to finish ninth with a three-day total of 861 (-3).  The top five teams advanced to the NCAA Championship.