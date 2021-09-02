Another award for a Gamecock volleyball player

Ellie Ruprich has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second time in as many weeks, the South Carolina volleyball program has earned an SEC weekly award.

Ellie Ruprich has been named the league's Freshman of the Week. The Beverly Hills, Mich. native previously earned Freshman of the Week honors on Oct. 19, making her the first Gamecock in program history to earn the award twice in their debut season.

Through six weekends of competition spanning the fall through the spring, South Carolina has collected four weekly awards - one shy of matching a record for most in a season that the 2019 team reached.



The middle blocker had perhaps her best weekend yet on offense to help the Gamecocks win a pair of matches over Mississippi State at home last week. She produced eight kills on nine swings without an error (.889) in Thursday night's 3-0 win, a game where she also added three blocks. In Friday's rematch, she set career highs with 12 kills and 25 attacks in the five-set win.