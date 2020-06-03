For the first time since the start of spring practice, Mike Bobo met the media and was able to answer questions about what he has to work with.

The longtime Georgia assistant who spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at Colorado State was brought in to bring back the firepower to the Gamecock offense which struggled mightily in 2019.

Five practices into the spring and Bobo really has more questions than answers. Many of his playmakers are either coming back from injury or are not on campus yet. So as far as what are the primary formations Bobo will be using this fall, that remains to be seen. An offensive identity is still in its infant stages but a staple of that identity will be toughness says the new OC.

“We have to create an identity of who we are and what we want to be. That identity comes through spring practice, through summer workouts and fall camp. You base your identity around your personnel,” Bobo said.

“The one identity—it don’t matter if we’re playing three wide, four wide, two tight ends, one back—we want to be tough, mentally and physically tough. That’s going to be part of our identity.”

Bobo says some of the players who will help shape that offensive identity won't be on campus until the summer. In the meantime, the installation continues for those who are here for the spring.

“Right now, we’re going to try to throw a lot at them, really everything that maybe we’ve done in the past or I’ve done in the past, then we’ll figure out where we are when all the personnel gets here.”