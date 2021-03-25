Beamer settles in a new home, gets some interesting mail from the Upstate

New head football coach Shane Beamer found a fundraising flyer from a rival school in his mail box.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has been on the job since mid-December and this week, he officially settled into a new home in the Columbia area.

But as he was headed to the mailbox, Beamer found an item that led to him posting it on social media.

A fuindraising flyer announcing Clemson's annual "Give Day" had made its way to the Beamer mail box. While it's not clear where that flyer currently is, Beamer did have some fun with the piece of mail which will not generate any giving in that regard from the Beamer family.

April 21 is the designated day when supporters of Clemson are encouraged to give money to the school in what is the sixth annual Give Day.

Beamer wrote on Twitter, "Bought a house in Columbia ....Just went to check the mail and this was in the mailbox ...

Yeah, I think you guys are going to have to count me OUT this year".

That response was followed by a "Forever To Thee" hashtag which along with the emojis completed the response to the "Moving Clemson Forward, Together" pamphlet.