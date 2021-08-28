South Carolina volleyball team upsets #18 Washington State 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team started the 2021 season with a signature win Friday afternoon, upsetting No. 18 Washington State in five sets (20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13).
The Gamecocks overcame a two-set deficit to the Cougars to win their opening game of the Carolina Classic.
Mikayla Robinson recorded a career-high 16 kills with a .500 hitting percentage to go with eight total blocks. Kyla Manning (18 kills) and Riley Whitesides (13) aided the Carolina cause.
Two individual milestones were reached in the win; Robinson moved past Darian Dozier for the program's career blocks record in the rally-scoring era (now with 430), and head coach Tom Mendoza won his 100th game as a head coach with 53 coming at South Carolina.
South Carolina is beginning its season by facing three Top 25 opponents in the Carolina Classic. The Gamecocks will host number 23 Rice Saturday at 10:00 a.m. before meeting ninth-ranked Pitt at 7:00 p.m.