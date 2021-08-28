South Carolina volleyball team upsets #18 Washington State 3-2

The Gamecocks rally from an 0-2 deficit to win their opening match of the Carolina Classic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team started the 2021 season with a signature win Friday afternoon, upsetting No. 18 Washington State in five sets (20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13).

The South Carolina volleyball team is hosting the Carolina Classic with 3 Top 25 opponents to open the season.

They face #23 Rice Saturday at 10 am & #9 Pitt at 7:00 p.m.

Mikayla Robinson recorded a career-high 16 kills with a .500 hitting percentage to go with eight total blocks. Kyla Manning (18 kills) and Riley Whitesides (13) aided the Carolina cause.



Two individual milestones were reached in the win; Robinson moved past Darian Dozier for the program's career blocks record in the rally-scoring era (now with 430), and head coach Tom Mendoza won his 100th game as a head coach with 53 coming at South Carolina.