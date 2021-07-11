North Central's bid for 1st state title in volleyball comes up short

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The North Central volleyball team was making its first appearance in the state finals since 1995 but Upstate powerhouse St. Joseph's denied Bonetown its first state title in volleyball.
In an epic five-game match for the Class 2A title, St. Joseph's pulled out a 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 28-26, 18-25, 15-6) victory Saturday at Dreher High School.
These two programs have history. St. Joseph's had won nine consecutive state titles but last season, North Central ended that streak by knocking off St. Joseph's in the quarterfinals.
Alayna Johnson, the daughter of North Central head coach Andy Johnson, will sign with South Carolina next week. Gamecock head coach Tom Mendoza watched from the stands as Johnson and another South Carolina commit, Kimmie Thompson from St. Joseph's, did their part to lead their team. A setter, Thompson delivered the final point for St. Joseph's in that fifth and final game.