Gamecocks win a top 10 matchup with Maryland

Top-ranked South Carolina was tested but it had enough to top eighth-ranked Maryland 66-59.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 20 points including a layup with 5:13 left that put No. 1 South Carolina ahead to stay in a 66-59 victory over No. 8 Maryland in the Jimmy V Classic on Sunday.

Aliyah Boston had 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 for the first time in six years. It was South Carolina's fourth win over a top-10 opponent this season.