Mukuamu expected to play against Florida

One of the Gamecocks best defenders was on the sidelines in the second half of the Tennessee game.
South Carolina defensive backs Israel Mukuamu (24) celebrates with J.T. Ibe (29) and R.J. Roderick (10) after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ga. South Carolina won 20-17 in double overtime. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The last time Israel Mukuamu was on the field against an SEC team ranked third in the country, it was las October in Athens.

Mukuamu had three interceptions including a pick-6 as the Gamecocks upset Georgia.

In the Tennessee game, Mukuamu did not play in the second half after suffering a groin injury and was considered day-to-day. But on his weekly radio call-in show, head coach Will Muschamp said he expects his junior cornerback to play against the Gators.

The 6-4 Mukuamu will certainly be an asset for the Gamecocks in trying to keep the Gator receivers in check.

Kickoff in The Swamp is set for noon.

 