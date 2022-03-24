The first Saturday in September will not feature two Stepps working at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twin brothers Josh and Justin Stepp were standouts at Pelion High School, played together at the Shrine Bowl and went on to play briefly together at Furman.

Josh transferred to Newberry College where he became a record-setting quarterback, while Justin stayed at Furman and became an All-Southern Conrference receiver.

As each began the climb up the coaching ladder, their paths would take Josh to Georgia State where he served as running backs coach and tight ends coach. Earlier this year, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Justin joined the Shane Beamer staff at South Carolina which allowed him to come home to the Midlands.

The twins had never faced off against each other in an official capacity but that was setting up to be the case on September 3. But then earlier this month, Josh was named the new tight ends coach at Louisville which means The Stepp Bowl is on hold for now.

Justin Stepp spoke to the Columbia media Wednesday and said if his brother were still on the Georgia State staff, that season opener and then his return to Arkansas would have presented an awkward two weeks for him. The good news is not only are both brothers working on the Power 5 level, but now his parents can come to the game without any tugs in both directions.

The South Carolina receivers coach did mention a weird scenario where Josh is the one who was moving to the ACC, yet Justin was receiving congratulotory texts from buddies and acquaintances. Not only did he have to correct the record with thoser people but he had to make sure prospects knew he was not the one changing schools.