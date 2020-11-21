The Mike Bobo Era will last at least three games

Mike Bobo will make his debut tonight as the Gamecocks' interim head football coach.

Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp were in Charleston Friday night to watch their sons help Hammond win the SCISA 3A state championship.

But unlike in previous weeks, the two friends will not see each other at work the next day.

On Sunday, the South Carolina Athletics Department announced that Muschamp had been fired after nearly five seasons in charge of the football program. Bobo was elevated to interim head football coach and he will lead the team to the stadium for its 7:30 p.m. kickoff with Missouri.

Before coming to Columbia, Bobo spent five seasons as the head coach at Colorado State and was a logical choice to lead the USC program for these final three games. Bobo promoted former Gamecock Connor Shaw to assistant quarterbacks coach and even had the program's all-time winningest speak to the entire team this week as it searches for a catalyst for the team as it looks to end a three-game losing streak.