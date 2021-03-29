South Carolina surges in national baseball rankings

A sweep of a Florida team which was ranked in the top five has vaulted the Gamecock baseball team near the top 10 of the national polls.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming off the first sweep of Florida since 2006, the South Carollna baseball team has made a huge leap in two national rankings.

In the D1 Top 25, Mark Kingston's club vaulted from 25th to 14th. The Gators fell fromn fifth to 15th, one spot below the Gamecocks.

In the Baseball America Top 25, South Carolina jumped from 20th to 11th. The Gators fell from fifth to 14th.

Vanderbilt is ranked first in the D1 poll, while Arkansas is second and Ole Miss is third.

In the Baseball America poll, Arkansas is first with Vandy second. The Rebels are currently third in both polls.