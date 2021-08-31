South Carolina returns to the AVCA Top 25

The Gamecocks check in at #24 after a pair of wins over ranked opponents this past weekend in the Carolina Classic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After opening up the 2021 season with a pair of wins over ranked opponents, the South Carolina volleyball has returned to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25.

The Gamecocks are ranked 24th in what is their first appearance in the AVCA Top 25 since 2002.

Individually, Mikayla Robinson and Lauren McCutcheon were recognized by the SEC for the contributions in the Carolina Classic. Robinson earned the conference's Offensive Player and overall Player of the Week honors, and McCutcheon was name Freshman of the Week. The Gamecocks opened their home tournament with a five-game victory over #18 Washington State after being down 0-2. Carolina would defeat #23 Rice in four games before #9 Pitt would hand the Gamecocks a 3-0 loss, a match where in the third and final games, Carolina lost by just two points 25-23.