South Carolina's leading scorer from last season is returning for his junior season according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports.

Rothstein reported Lawson has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft pool, which he also entered and then withdrew from after his freshman season.

Because of Covid-19, the NBA Draft and the pre-draft workouts have pushed all the way back to mid-October which is when college basketball preseason practices are scheduled to begin. After reporting to campus later this month for testing, the Gamecocks are scheduled to begin summer workouts in July.

Last season, Lawson averaged 13.4 points per game. The importance of his return can not be understated as he gives the Gamecocks a seasoned veteran capable of scoring from anywhere on the court.