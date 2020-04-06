A member of the South Carolina secondary is one of 42 candidates on the preseason watch list for the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Thursday.



Junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu, earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after registering 59 tackles with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

The a 6-4, 205-pounder from Bossier City, La., is best known for his hat trick in Athens last fall. Mukuamu had a career high 11 tackles and three interceptions in the double-overtime victory over a Georgia team that was ranked third in the country at the time. One of those picks was a pick-6 of 53 yards. Mukuamu was the first Gamecock to have three interceptions in one game since Patrick Hinton did so against N.C. State back in 1988.

For his efforts in that game, he was recognized as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week, the College SportsMadness.com SEC and National Defensive Player of the Week, and the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. He was also a member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has raised more than $1.6 million for scholarships and other youth-related charities throughout the country, is the only major college football award where the character of the nominee is considered.



IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.



