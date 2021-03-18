Staley and the Gamecocks adjusting to life in the bubble

South Carolina has been joined by 63 other teams who have gathered in the San Antonio area for the NCAA women's tournament.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's day two in the San Antonio bubble for the South Carolina women's basketball team.

The Gamecocks are in San Antonio for the tournament which is being held exclusively in that area of the Lonestar State. All the teams are living in a bubble at their respective hotels where there is no outside contact, boxed meals are delivered and for the first couple of days, it's all virtual work.

South Carolina was part of the automatic qualifers who arrived on Tuesday. The at-large teams arrived on Wednesday. Georgia is one of those at-large teams and head coach Joni Taylor, who faced Staley in the SEC Tournament championship game in Greenville, called up her good friend for some intel in terms of the "lay of the land". The environment could be classifed as "strict" and that wouldn't do it justice. Nothing is left to chance. The traveling party is limited to 34 people and the team provides a seating chart to the NCAA to show that social distancing is in effect.