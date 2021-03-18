Staley and the Gamecocks adjusting to life in the bubble

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's day two in the San Antonio bubble for the South Carolina women's basketball team.
The Gamecocks are in San Antonio for the tournament which is being held exclusively in that area of the Lonestar State. All the teams are living in a bubble at their respective hotels where there is no outside contact, boxed meals are delivered and for the first couple of days, it's all virtual work.
South Carolina was part of the automatic qualifers who arrived on Tuesday. The at-large teams arrived on Wednesday. Georgia is one of those at-large teams and head coach Joni Taylor, who faced Staley in the SEC Tournament championship game in Greenville, called up her good friend for some intel in terms of the "lay of the land". The environment could be classifed as "strict" and that wouldn't do it justice. Nothing is left to chance. The traveling party is limited to 34 people and the team provides a seating chart to the NCAA to show that social distancing is in effect.
But Staley says once that first practice is out of the way and those first few seconds run off the clock for Sunday's game with Mercer, she feels it will start to feel like a tournament.