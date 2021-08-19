Satterfield wants to name a starting quarterback "as soon as possible"

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield talks about the looming decision of who gets the start in week one.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "As soon as possible". That's when Gamecock offensive coordinator wants to determine who will be the starting quarterback against Eastern Illinois.

it was expected Luke Doty was going to get the call but a sprained foot has his status listed as questionable for the season opener.

Carolina has a Friday practice on tap before a Saturday scrimmage which will give Satterfield more intel as he continues to evaluate the other quarterbacks as there is a chance one of those guys could get the call for the first game of 2021.

“With the remainder of this week and this weekend with the scrimmage, how people handle it and the tempo of getting in and out of our huddles is going to be crucial. Whoever does that the best. We’re not looking for someone to go out there and win the Heisman trophy,” Satterfield said.

“We’re looking for someone to get the play, communicate the play, execute the play with good tempo and take care of the ball and make sure all the skill guys we have in the unit are able to showcase their talents. Whoever does that the best is going to play for us.”