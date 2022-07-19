Beamer brings plenty of joy to SEC Media Days

Beamer enters year two at the helm of the South Carolina program and during one of his sessions, he talked of wanting his players to have joy when they arrive at the football complex. Beamer certainly has that emotion which was on display Tuesday as the Carolina contingent arrived at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The former South Carolina assistant always considered being the head coach of the Gamecock program his dream job. But he also is not naive enough not to know that dream job or not, he will be judged on his win-loss record. But that pressure is not something he says will take away from his positive energy that he wants to bring to the meeting room, the practice field, the stadium or the next podium where he will be.