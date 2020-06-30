PJ Dozier gets a multi-year deal with Denver

The Nuggets have officially announced Dozier's two-way deal is a multi-year NBA contract.

PJ Dozier has a little more security as the NBA season prepares to restart next month in Orlando.

The Denver Nuggets announced Dozier's two-way contract has been converted tto a multi-year NBA contract.

A 6-6, 205-pound guard, PJ signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Oct. 18, 2019 and has appeared in 21 games this season. He is averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. Dozier posted a career-high 15 points in 21 minutes at Houston in January.

In 18 games (16 starts), for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League this season, Dozier averaged 21.4 points, 7.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 44% from the field in 36.9 minutes. He scored 20 or more points in 12 games, including posting a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Capital City Go-Go on Dec. 29th.

Dozier spent the 2019 campaign with a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, where he appeared in six games for the Celtics and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes. He played in 46 games (all starts) for the Maine Red Claws of the G League where he posted 21.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. In 2017-18, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he saw action in two games for the Thunder and 43 games for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.