Four South Carolina baseball players hit the portal

A quartet of players are leaving the Gamecock program just days after the season ended with a loss at the SEC Tournament.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after a frustrating 2022 season ended for South Carolina, four players have entered the transfer portal.

Pitcher Aidan Hunter and outfielder Elijah Lambros, infielder Jalen Vasquez and outfielder Thad Ector are all on the move.

Hunter pitched 48.1 innings this season in 20 appearances. The Summerville product made three starts and finished with a 7.63 ERA.

Vasquez was a part of the 2020 class and he finished the year with 25 appearances and six starts. His one homer on the season came against Kentucky. He recorded five RBI and did see his playing time increase down the stretch.