South Carolina sweeps a doubleheader from Gardner-Webb

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After getting swept at home in three extremely tight battles with Arkansas, the 24th-ranked South Carolina softball team returned to the diamond Tuesday and swept a pair of games from Gardner-Webb.
The Gamecocks won both games in five innings, 12-4 in game one and 8-0 in game two.
In game one, Mackenzie Boesel and Kenzi McGuire combined for a 5-for-7 game with four runs scored and five RBI as Carolina posted double-digit runs in a game for the first time since March 5.
Chooch Carroll was more than solid at the plate, posting a 2-for-3 performance with a career-best four RBI.
The Gamecocks return to action Wednesday when they host Charlotte at 3:30 p.m.