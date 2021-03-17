x
South Carolina sweeps a doubleheader from Gardner-Webb

The 24th-ranked Gamecock softball team returned to action Tuesday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After getting swept at home in three extremely tight battles with Arkansas, the 24th-ranked South Carolina softball team returned to the diamond Tuesday and swept a pair of games from Gardner-Webb.

The Gamecocks won both games in five innings, 12-4 in game one and 8-0 in game two. 

In game one, Mackenzie Boesel and Kenzi McGuire combined for a 5-for-7 game with four runs scored and five RBI as Carolina posted double-digit runs in a game for the first time since March 5.

Chooch Carroll was more than solid at the plate, posting a 2-for-3 performance with a career-best four RBI.

The Gamecocks return to action Wednesday when they host Charlotte at 3:30 p.m.