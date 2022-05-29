Another honor for South Carolina golfer Hannah Darling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Women's Golf Coaches Association has revealed its list of First Team All-Americans and South Carolina's Hannah Darling is on that list which was announced earlier this week.
Darling is the second freshman from the South Carolina program to earn First Team All-America honors in her freshman season following Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.
A native of Midlothian, Scotland, Darling recently wrapped up one of the best seasons in program history by a freshman. Her team-best 72.72 scoring average is the second-lowest in program history by a freshman, trailing only Roussin-Bouchard. She had seven top-10 finishes in 11 starts with 14 rounds of par or better in 33 rounds played. Darling did not place in the NCAA Championship after missing the third round due to illness. She returned for the medal round on Monday and shot 69 (-3) and was one of just three players to shoot in the 60s in round four.
Darling is one of three freshmen named WGCA First Team All-America. She's joined on the team by NCAA Individual National Champion Rose Zhang of Stanford and Amari Avery of Southern Cal.
She will compete in the upcoming Curtis Cup (June 10-12) and Arnold Palmer Cup (July 1-3) this summer.
Of course, those tournaments follow her appearance in the Augusta National Women's Amateur where she finished tied for 27th in that elite tournament which was held from March 30-April 2 at the Champions Retreat Golf Club and the Augusta National Golf Club.