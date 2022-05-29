Another honor for South Carolina golfer Hannah Darling

A native of Midlothian, Scotland, Darling recently wrapped up one of the best seasons in program history by a freshman. Her team-best 72.72 scoring average is the second-lowest in program history by a freshman, trailing only Roussin-Bouchard. She had seven top-10 finishes in 11 starts with 14 rounds of par or better in 33 rounds played. Darling did not place in the NCAA Championship after missing the third round due to illness. She returned for the medal round on Monday and shot 69 (-3) and was one of just three players to shoot in the 60s in round four.



Darling is one of three freshmen named WGCA First Team All-America. She's joined on the team by NCAA Individual National Champion Rose Zhang of Stanford and Amari Avery of Southern Cal.



She will compete in the upcoming Curtis Cup (June 10-12) and Arnold Palmer Cup (July 1-3) this summer.