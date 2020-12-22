South Carolina withdraws from the Gasparilla Bowl

South Carolina becomes the second SEC team to pull out of a bowl game due to COVID-19.

The 2020 season is now over for South Carolina.

After accepting an invitation Sunday evening to play in the Gasparilla Bowl, the Gamecocks will not be making the trip to Tampa to meet UAB due to COVID-19 issues within the program which forced the cancellation of Monday's practice.

There were already plenty of challenges for this team to play anyway. Interim head football coach Mike Bobo alluded to slightly more than 50 scholarship players took part in Sunday's practice. Injuries and opt outs have decimated the roster.

At least one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, a high number of assistants had to go in quarantine and that pretty much ended any chance of the team making the trip to Tampa.

The 2020 @GamecockFB season is officially over. No bowl game after all https://t.co/KrCoFstNVG — 107.5 The Game (@1075thegame) December 22, 2020

This means South Carolina will finish the season at 2-8. There is no official announcement from the Gasparilla Bowl yet as to who would take the Gamecocks' place as the opponent for UAB.