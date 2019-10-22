This season, Will Muschamp has faced former mentors Mack Brown and Nick Saban, while getting the better of his former teammate and colleague Kirby Smart. On Saturday, Muschamp will face someone who he has never worked with but he and Jeremy Pruitt have both worked under Saban.

While Muschamp won a BCS title at LSU with Saban, Pruitt has won a total of four national championships in two different stints in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt said Monday that he and Muschamp have formed a nice friendship even though they are fierce competitors in the SEC Eastern Division.

"Well, we’ve definitely worked with a lot of the same people," Pruitt said.

"Me and Will have never worked together. We’ve talked several times since I’ve been the coach here, and I talked to him yesterday. I think his teams have always played extremely hard. I think they take on his character. They’re tough. They’re physical and they’re sound. They always give you different looks.

"They win a lot of really close games. If you look at last year, there was a lot of one-score games — our game, beat us 27-24. They found a way in the end. We’re going to have our hands full with them, for sure."

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. in Knoxville.