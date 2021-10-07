Brian Steele is on "Cloud Nine" in his current role

Former South Carolina guard was recently named an assistant coach at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was a standout at Wade Hampton High School in Greenville and after being named All-State, Brian Steele came to Columbia as a part of the South Carolina program.

After three seasons, Steele had played in 50 games but he also had dealt with knee injuries that ultimately ended his playing career. But that accelerated his coaching career as the 2015-2016 season saw him became at student assistant coach under Frank Martin, a role he kept for the final season which was ended in Glendale at the Final Four.

The 2017-2018 saw Steele transition to a role as graduate assistant manager and then it was time for his first full-time coaching position. Brian spent two years as an assistant coach at Queens University in Charlotte, one of the premier Division II schools in the country.

Steele returned to the program for the 2020-2021 season as the team's director of video services and had that position until Bruce Shingler left for a job on the Maryland staff. With an opening on his staff, Martin quickly identified Steele as his top canddiate.

For Brian, coaching at his alma mater is the perfect scenario at this stage of his coaching career.

“It’s cloud nine every day for me,” Steele said.

“It has always been like that. Walking into practice at the CLA or in our practice facility here, we have the biggest practice facility in America. It’s one of the most unique practice facilities too. You come out every day and you’re in an arena where a lot of great players have played with a lot of history. Every day is surreal walking into the gym.