The spring practice schedule for year five of the Will Muschamp era has been released and the first of the 15 allotted practices will begin next Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The 15th and final session is the Garnet and Black Spring Game set for April 4 at 1:00 p.m. Admission to the Spring Game is free. None of the other 14 practices are open to the public.

One of the big storylines outside of the new assistant coaches is the fact that Dakereon Joyner will be working exclusively at wide receiver this spring. He has been a backup quarterback who also played receiver part-time. But when Jake Bentley went down with a foot injury in week one, Joyner was moved back to quarterback.

Pro Timing Day is set for Thursday, March 19 at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility. That will draw NFL scouts and the occasional head coach.