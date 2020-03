COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on his Senior Night and pushed the Gamecocks to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State. Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, who threw down two highlight-reel dunks among his 12 points, helped keep the Gamecocks in range.

Tyson Carter led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including 10 straight in one second-half stretch.

The Gamecocks (18-12, 10-7 SEC) wrap up the regular season at Vanderbilt on Saturday.