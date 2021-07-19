South Carolina edge rusher named to Bednarik Award watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's leader in sacks from 2020 is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award which goes to college football's best defensive player.

Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare recorded six sacks in 2020, tops on the team and good enough for second in the SEC. He led the conference with three forced fumbles and on the season, he recorded 30 tackles including seven in the tackle for loss category.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67. The Bednarik Award watch list is comprised of 90 candidates on the defensive side of the ball.