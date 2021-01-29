South Carolina baseball announces non-conference games

The South Carolina baseball team will crank up a new season in a few weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team has announced a partial non-conference schedule with the goal of completing the schedule in the near future.

The Gamecocks will begin the fourth season of the Mark Kingston era with a three-game series against Dayton Feb. 19-21 at Founders Park. The Gamecocks have a midweek game against Winthrop set for Feb. 23 before the series against Clemson, which starts on Feb. 26 at Clemson, moves to Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 27 before ending at Founders Park on Feb. 28.

Carolina visits Winthrop for a Tuesday night game on March 2 before hosting Mercer for three games in Columbia on March 5-7. Carolina travels to The Citadel on March 10 for the final true road midweek contest.



The Gamecocks have a trio of home games the next three Tuesdays, hosting Davidson on March 16, The Citadel on March 23 and Gardner-Webb March 30. Carolina travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C., to face North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6.



The non-conference schedule closes with four midweek games. Charleston Southern heads to Columbia on April 13. The Citadel returns for a second time on Tuesday, April 27 followed by games against North Florida (May 4) and Appalachian State (May 18).