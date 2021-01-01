Gamecocks win their SEC opener

Closing out 2020, South Carolina defeats Florida 75-59 on New Year's Eve.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had a career-high 28 points along with 16 rebounds and No. 5 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with a its 13th straight win over Florida, 75-59, on Thursday.

Boston broke her previous best of 21 points set last season against Mississippi State and was dominant throughout to lead the Gamecocks to their 20th straight win over SEC competition.

Zia Cooke had 26 points as South Carolina overcame a slow start before defeating the Gators.