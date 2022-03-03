One last ride for James Reese V

The A.C. Flora graduate came home for his final season of college basketball and earlier this week, he was a part of Senior Night at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When James Reese V was at A.C. Flora, South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin had debated handing out an offer to Reese but in the end, decided against it. That was a mistake Martin admits he made but when he began the process of overhauling his roster after the 2020-2021 season, he was not about to let Reese get away twice.

Reese had had helped North Texas upset Purude for its first NCAA Tournament victory in program history. But with the NCAA allowing athletes an extra year due to COVID, Reese entered the transfer portal where Martin was not about to let Reese get away twice.

In his one season at South Carolina, Reese has provided some tough defense, firepower from the perimter and one dramatic buzzer beater in Oxford. On Tuesday night, Reese was on the court of the Colonial Life Arena for Senior Night where he was joined by his family which has supported him throughout his numerous journeys.

Reese started his career at Buffalo where he was a part of an NCAA Tournament team that made it to the second round. He would transfer to Odessa Junior College in Texas and remain in that state when he landed at North Texas. In his second season with the Mean Green program, he helped that program upset Purdue for its first win ever in the NCAA Tournament.